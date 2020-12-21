Presenter, Deloris Frimpong Manso has sent out a word to fake friends who want to hold grudges with her in the entertainment industry.

According to her, she doesn’t reconcile with people she has had issues with in her past.

Taking to her show to explain herself, Delay recalled how she cut ties with one of her friends who was supporting another blogger to defame her.

Delay explained that, if she finds out that any of her friends or loved-ones is against her success, she ignores them forever.

If you want to beef me, it’s better to know until obituary comes in the way we will never stop. I have people that I haven’t spoken with for like 20, 30 years even some when i was 2 years we had a beef.

What you say on social media, use that same energy to approach me in real world, she stated categorically.

Watch the video below: