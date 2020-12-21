Beiersdorf Ghana donates food van to Food For All Africa to feed the vulnerable in society

Beiersdorf Ghana Limited, producers of Nivea Skin Care Products, has donated food van to Food for All Africa (FFAA), to feed the less-privileged in society.



This follows the company’s donation of 1.7 million Ghana Cedis (€250,000) in October to Food For All Africa to make more food available to vulnerable members in communities.

Human Resource Manager of Beiersdorf Ghana, who delivered the opening remarks on behalf of the Country Manager, Olivier Bodson, acknowledged the purchase of the food van and commended FFAA for putting the donation to good use.

She pointed out that with the increase in transport capacity, FFAA would be able to distribute much needed nutritional support to communities in rural areas that had previously found it difficult to access food and increase the number of hot meals served to beneficiaries on a weekly basis and facilitate culinary training for mothers and vulnerable youth within rural areas.

The Founder and Executive Director of FFAA, Elijah Amoo Addo, revealed that since Beiersdorf’s donation, Food For All Africa has been able to embark on a number of initiatives including carrying out an assessment on its School Feeding programme, Mobile FoodBank kitchen, and Culinary training for mothers and vulnerable youth.

It also re-designed its programmes in adherence to COVID-19 safety guidelines, including increasing its programmes and activities in the Eastern, Central, Ashanti and Volta Regions of Ghana, among a host of other initiatives.

Mr Addo seized the opportunity to thank Beiersdorf Ghana once again for the donation and expressed his commitment to utilise the donation funds responsibly.

“The Mobile FoodBank kitchen van would ensure Food for All Africa reaches additional number of beneficiaries: 120,000 less fortunate people, 25 schools, 132 communities, and 392 charities,” Mr Addo said.

He added that it was engaging the government and Parliament to establish foodbanks within all the 275 constituencies to feed the vulnerable in society.