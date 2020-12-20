Former United States President, Barack Obama, on Saturday, shared a list of his favourite music of 2020.

The list, which was shared on Twitter, according to Mr Obama, was compiled with “valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha” who seems to have a considerable influence on her famous father’s music choices.

The former Commander-in-Chief’s Nigerian pick, Essence, is a single from Wizkid’s ‘Made in Lagos’ album in which he featured Tems.

Mr Obama’s musical taste touches many genres, from rock (Bruce Springsteen’s Ghosts, Bob Dylan’s Goodbye Jimmy Reed, Jeff Tweedy’s Love Is the King) to pop (Dua Lipa’s Levitating, Jessie Ware’s Remember Where You Are) to rap (J. Cole’s The Climb Back, Travis Scott’s Franchise, Lil Baby’s The Bigger Picture) to country (Chris Stapleton’s Starting Over, Ruston Kelly’s Brave).

This comes as a part of Mr Obama’s annual tradition of sharing his favourite entertainment programmes, books, and music from the particular year. Some of the movies from Mr Obama’s movie and TV favourites are Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Pixar’s animated movie, Soul, David Fincher’s Mank, the documentary Time, and Higher Ground Productions, Crimp Cramp.

Check out the full list of Barack Obama’s favourite music of 2020 below:

SAVAGE REMIX – Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé

LOVE IS THE KING – Jeff Tweedy

FRANCHISE- Travis Scott ft. Young Thug g M.I.A.

NADA- Lido Pimienta f. Li Saumet

CAN’T DO MUCH- Waxahatchee

THE BIGGER PICTURE- Lil Baby

GHOSTS- Bruce Springsteen

LEVITATING- Dua Lipa ft. DaBaby

THE CLIMB BACK – J. cole

REPEAT- J Hus ft. Koffee

DAMAGE- H.E.R.

GOODBYE JIMMY REED- Bob Dylan

SUMMER 2020- Jhené Aiko

BRAVE- Ruston Kelly

UWRONGO (EDIT)- Prince Kaybee, Shimza, Black Motion, and Ami Faku

BETTER DISTRACTIONS – Faye Webster

LEMONADE- Internet Money ft. Don Toliver, Gunna, and NAV

BLUE WORLD- Mac Miller

CUT EM IN- Anderson . Paak ft. Rick Ross

STARTING OVER- Chris Stapleton

MECCA- Spillage Village, JID e EARTHGANG

LA DIFICIL- Bad Bunny

ESSENCE- WizKid ft. Tems

ALL MY GIRLS LIKE TO FIGHT- Hope Tala

KYOTO- Phoebe Bridgers

SUN CAME OUT- Gunna

REMEMBER WHERE YOU ARE- Jessie Ware

4 My PPL – Goodie Mob

DISTANCE- Yebba

ONE LIFE, MIGHT LIVE- Little Simz

Last year, teen Nigerian artiste Rema made the list.