President Nana Akufo-Addo will this evening deliver a national address on COVID-19 and measures put in place to curb the virus.

As usual, the address will be aired on major news networks across the country at 8:pm.

This will be the President’s 20th address since the outbreak of the respiratory virus in March 2020.

The yet-to-be aired briefing comes at a time when Ghana’s case count is 991 with 331 deaths.