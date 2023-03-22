Renowned energy expert Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku has applauded the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama, for what he described as a wonderful initiative following the ongoing revenue mobilisation exercise.

According to him, it is important that these state institutions that owe huge sums be given prepaid meters instead of postpaid.

“I think the MG is doing a great job but I will suggest that these institutions are given prepaid meters. Why they can’t give them prepaid meters is my worry. Going forward, instead of ECG restoring the postpaid, they should rather give them prepaid and then they can pay the money.

“This is what is done for some customers and so why can’t they do same for these institutions? The good thing about prepaid is that you can negotiate the payment plan and program it into the prepaid else we will still be back to this activity about this issue in the next two years,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday.

The ECG has been embarking on a debt recovery exercise since Monday, March 20.

The task force visited institutions such as Parliament, the Ghana Airports Company Limited and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation as part of the debt recovery programme.

But Mr Poku dismissed suggestions that the MD’s life is under threat for taking that bold step.

He said he should rather be supported to ensure that those milking the country are exposed.

“He is doing his work and so I am not sure someone would want him killed. What do you stand to get if you kill him? He is doing his work and ensuring that the right thing is done. He is the kind of man we need in this country. There was a cabal in ECG stealing money and he has stopped it and so we need to encourage and urge him and not de-motivate him,” he stated.

To Mr Poku, the exercise is sustainable but most of the state institutions and those who owe should be given prepaid meters.