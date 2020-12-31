Member of Parliament-elect for Fomena Constituency, Andrews Amoako Asiamah is calling for a total overhaul of the constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This, according to the MP-elect, is part of conditions to rejoin the party.

Hon. Amoako Asiamah position makes the NPP claim of having Majority in Parliament very shaky.

But the total overhaul in Fomena NPP he stated is in the supreme interest of the party ahead of 2024 general elections.

“The current crop of NPP executives in Fomena are corrupt, incompetent and I will not be able to work with such executives” he stated on Akoma FM.

READ MORE:

This call comes at the back of the resignation of the Constituency Chairman Akwasi Nti Asamoah on health grounds.

However, the MP-elect is of the view that “the resignation of the Constituency Chairman is not enough. The entire executives who failed the party must all resign else our decision to cross carpet will be withheld”.

Meanwhile, Fomena Constituency Secretary Osei Mensah has refuted the claims of the MP-elect.

“As it stands, we the party executives do not recognize the MP-elect as one of us because according to the party’s constitution when one goes independent, he or she ceases to be part of the great NPP so we will treat his claims with the contempt it deserves” he added.