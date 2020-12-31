The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for the Fomena constituency in the Ashanti region, Akwasi Nti Asamoah has resigned.

Mr Asamoah in a statement said his decision is based on health grounds.

“Having served our dear party in various roles and capacity since 1992: Ward Youth Organizer, Ward Chairman, Youth Organizer, Constituency Chairman, it is time to take a bow and allow others to serve the party,” part of the statement read.

Mr. Asamoah added the decision has formally been communicated this decision to the Constituency, Regional and the National hierarchy.

Mr Akwasi Nti Asamoah

The Chairman however assured his resignation will not stop him from contributing his quota towards the development of the party.

“Notwithstanding my resignation, I want to give the firmest assurance that I will continue to support the party in all capacity to and make it possible in consolidating the gains made since the formation of the NPP,” he noted.

