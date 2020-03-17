Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has shown appreciation to his father, Adedeji Adeleke for exposing him to the goodness of life.

Taking a flight in his father’s latest private jet, Davido is heard in a video that has since found its way online, ordering expensive meal as he sips some champagne.

OBO (rich man’s son) as he is popularly called rained praises on his father who has acquired billions for himself and his family.

“My daddy, number I! Love you so much.Thank you for showing me the good life,” he said in the video which captured his father posing happily with him.

Mr Adedeji Adeleke is the richest man in Ogun State and the third richest in Nigeria with a net worth of $700 million.