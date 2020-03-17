The confirmed cases of the Coronavirus disease in Ghana have increased to a total of six as of Saturday, March 14, 2020, health authorities have announced.

At a press briefing at the Ministry of Information in Accra Sunday afternoon, the Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Badu Sarkodie, said the four new cases like the previous two announced last Thursday were imported into Ghana.

He said all the patients were in stable condition and did not show symptoms at arrival at the ports.

Over 200 contacts have been traced in all the cases and the people are doing self-quarantine.

