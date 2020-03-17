Kwesi Appiah, a former coach of the Black Stars, has written to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) demanding his unpaid salary according to Joy Sports.

According to the Joy Sports report, the former Al Khartoum manager is owed five months salary and one match-winning bonus.

The GFA and the Sports Ministry must cough up $175,000 in total to settle the 60-year-old.

The letter was written by his lawyer Thaddeus Sory and they want the payment done within two weeks.

Appiah is said to have been angered by the GFA directive that he should return ‘everything handed to him’ which aided his work as Black Stars coach.

He complied and returned the car last Friday which was spotted at the premises of the Ghana FA.

Appiah demanded the GFA and the Government to pay him his outstanding salaries few days after that.

It is, however, unclear if he will seek legal action should the FA fail to pay money within the two-week deadline.

Kwesi Appiah’s second stint, which lasted two-and-half years, ended in December.

He was replaced by his assistant, Charles Akonnor.