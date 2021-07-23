Minority spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for appointing COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare as acting Inspector General of Police (IGP).

According to him, the President has gotten it right this time round in appointing the noble police officer to occupy that sensitive position.

Speaking on Accra based Okay FM, he explained that there’s rising insecurity in the country, and a much more experienced and hard-working officer needs to take over the affairs of the Police Service to properly ensure their safety and welfare.

“I want to congratulate the new acting IGP for picking up the mantle, but he must lace his boots to the daunting task ahead. This is the time you have to ensure the safety and welfare of your men and women in service and help ensure basic amenities to aid them in combating crime in the country,” he said.

“However, having known the senior police officer and his capabilities I believe he is more than qualified to do the work. I believe this time around the President got it right in appointing COP Dampare to act as the new acting IGP,” he added.

The presidency has appointed COP Dr Dampare as Ag. IGP with effect from August 1.

He takes over from James Oppong-Boanuh, who was appointed IGP by President Akufo-Addo in October 2019.

