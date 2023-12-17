In their bid to end maternal mortality in the Tema Municipality, women group, Crystal Ladies Association has donated state of the art theatre bed, five oxygen cylinders and other hospital essential to the Tema Polyclinic.

The donation in partnership with US-based Joy Village Incorporated and patrons is worth GH¢50,000.

As a Tema-based Non-governmental Organization focused on helping need children in society, the donation is in line with their Corporate Social Responsibility to make an impact in the area in which they operate.

President of Crystal Ladies Association, Joyce Adu Amaning said the donation is in response to a plea by the hospital.

She indicated that, the old theatre bed was non-functioning hence they found it prudent meet the Polyclinic at the point of their need.

“This is our 5th donation and we are donating the theatre bed and oxygen cylinders to save a mother and a child” she stated.

Joyce Adu Amaning urged management of Tema Polyclinic to put the equipment to good use and maintain it well for posterity.

Receiving the donation, the Director of the Tema Poly Clinic, Dr. Lenusia Ahlijah expressed profound gratitude to Crystal Ladies Association for the timely donation.

She said they can now heave a sigh of relief because the only theatre bed in the facility has been used for the past 15 years.

Dr. Lenusia Ahlijah noted that, the donation will make a lot of difference in their theatre services which has been overwhelmed over the years.

“This donation is an answered prayer; you have met a need. You are saving a mother and a baby” she added.

For his part, Patron of Crystal Ladies Association and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Tema West, Lawyer James Enu commended members for remaining resolute to their mission.

He was happy even though they are just 21 members, the ladies have been able to contribute their quota to society.

“We are solidly behind you” Lawyer Enu said and promised to do more for the NGO should he win the Tema West parliamentary elections in the 2024 general elections.

The Association also inaugurated its office at Tema Community 3 for its day-to-day operations.

About Crystal Ladies Association

Crystal Ladies Association was borne in 2012, out of the desire of some young women to lend a helping hand to needy children. It is a non- governmental Organization, registered in 2014, working with under privileged children in Ghana. We work to improve the lives of children and young adults from lives of pain, abuse, poverty and neglect.

Living a life of poverty and neglect, children are exposed to horrendous physical and other abuses. Those who survive are left to fend for themselves, with no promise of a safe future. They are forced to work from a young age to earn money for food and so cannot go to school or become school drop outs. Crystal Ladies are a group of 31 women who have volunteered their time, life and finances to ensure a better, safer and fulfilled lives for under privileged children.

Mission

To improve the quality of life for the most vulnerable children in Ghana as part of our contribution to National development. Ensuring their basic rights and enhancing their dignity of life, health, education and socio-economic development. Achieving this mission through our own resources, fund raising activities and other initiatives.