The Paramount Chief of Goaso Traditional Council in Ahafo Region, Nana Kwasi Bosomprah has stated emphatically that his criticism of the government does not mean he hates the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said this when the Asunafo North MP who is also the Deputy Sports Minister, Evans Opoku Bobie, some party executives and sports journalists in Ahafo paid a visit to his palace to officially inform him of the construction of the Astroturf at Goaso and also to introduce the contractor to him.

In an interview with Adom News, Nana Kwasi Bosomprah explained that, his criticisms of the government are meant to hold duty-bearers accountable for the pace of development in his community.

“I do not hate the government. You know what I am saying is the truth and when I’m speaking the truth I do not fear anyone except God. Let us think of Ghana first. Everyone looking at me today can see how happy I am because my expectations have been met. I have the park I wanted” he stated.

Nana Kwasi Bosomprah urged other traditional leaders to speak up for the development of their communities, rather than aligning themselves to a particular political party.

The Asunafo North MP and the Deputy Sports Minister, Evans Opoku Bobie revealed that, the funds for the Astroturf project is secure and there would be no delays in completing it.

According to him, the Astroturf which is expected to be completed within six months will unearth football talents in Ahafo, and expressed his gratitude to the Akufo-Addo-led government.

“There is enough money to get the Astroturf completed early. We had only two Astroturf in Ghana before the current government. But today we have 153 turfs. The President has helped the sports infrastructure department which is helping young ones to develop their talents” he added.

