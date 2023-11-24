A former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho is not enthused about the ‘theatrics’ of the Omanhene of Goaso, Nana Akwasi Bosompra.

In his view, weeping over the lack of development bad roads in his area is a “serious play-acting”.

Mr. Anyidoho stated that, the chief’s conduct is political motivated just to please the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) because ” he is lobbying for NDC running mate for his subject”.

In a post dated November 23, Anyidoho stated, “Serious play-acting paa ooo!!! He is lobbying for NDC running mate for his subject, and so he has to play the ‘sympathy card.’ Have you seen how the said subject is laughing & enjoying the contrived tears? Who said ‘Tweaaa’?”

Mr. Anyidoho also shared a video capturing the chief’s emotional moment during a visit by former President John Dramani Mahama as part of his Building Ghana Tour this week.

During the visit, Nana Akwasi Bosompra expressed his distress, saying, “Out of six districts (constituencies), NDC has only two, we vote for the NPP, how is this our plight? That we are being stressed like this. Our road is critical to transporting cocoa, yet today our trees are being felled by Burkinabes exposing our houses to vagaries of the weather, what is our crime? When we complain too, we are being gagged.”

The chief’s lamentation almost led to tears, and it required the intervention of a palace staff who used his cloth to shield the emotional leader from the public gaze.

