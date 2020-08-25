President of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mantey, says the Creative Arts Industry will thrive under the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) administration if the party is elected into power for a second term in December 2020.

According to him, he will prefer NPP over the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) because they do not consider the woes of creatives in the entertainment industry.

Explaining himself on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, monitored by Adomonline.com, Mr Mantey said the NDC has nothing to write home about when it comes to creative arts.

From where I sit and what I know, we stand a better chance with NPP than NDC. Someone even said his President doesn’t promise at all. Maybe he is a Jehovah Witness… I prefer a free SHS that starts in a perceived wrong note than e dey bee keke, he told Andy Dosty.

I prefer a bill getting passed to no bill at all. Sometimes, I hear some of my senior men and the NDC… they struggle too hard to get attention for their party, he continued.

