CPS Africa (www.CPS.Africa) has emerged victorious at the African Property Awards, receiving the Residential Development 20+ Units award for their exceptional project, Fumba Town. This is a resounding triumph for the company and is a testament to its unwavering commitment to crafting spaces that provide shelter and nurture vibrant, sustainable communities. The award is a distinguished honour that recognises excellence and innovation in the real estate industry across Africa and the world.

Fumba Town is a flagship venture of CPS Africa, and it exemplifies the organisation’s dedication to redefining urban living experiences. Nestled in the heart of Zanzibar, this development offers a harmonious blend of modernity and cultural authenticity, with innovative design and eco-conscious features that have garnered local and international admiration.

Sebastian Dietzold, the CEO of CPS Africa, expressed his joy, stating, “Winning the African Property Award for Fumba Town is a testament to the hard work and resoluteness of the entire CPS Africa team and our CPS family of companies in Zanzibar, Dar es Salaam, and Nairobi. This recognition fuels our ambition to continue shaping spaces that redefine how communities live and thrive.” The company extends its heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has and continues to participate in this remarkable journey.

As CPS Africa celebrates this momentous achievement, they renew their vigour to continue crafting developments that inspire sustainable, community-centric living. The company remains committed to pushing boundaries, setting new benchmarks, and leaving an indelible mark on the real estate landscape in Tanzania, Zanzibar, and beyond.

About CPS Africa:

CPS Africa is a Tanzanian-based real estate company with a German background developing vibrant, affordable urban communities. The focus is on sustainability and the empowerment of local businesses. CPS Africacurrently implements two large building projects in Zanzibar, with further African projects in planning. CPS Africa founders Sebastian Dietzold, his wife Katrin and his brother Tobias Dietzold hail from Leipzig and have lived in Tanzania for decades. www.CPS.Africa

About Fumba Town:

Fumba Town is the first sustainable, equitable housing development in East Africa and has been praised for its innovative approach to developing efficient, accessible buildings for the African residential market. Situated in Zanzibar, 20 minutes from the International Airport, Fumba Town is Tanzania’s fastest-growing urban development. With a total investment volume of $400 million, CPS Africa is developing thousands of residential units with eco-friendly and sustainable construction technologies supported by a state-of-the-art infrastructure. www.Fumba.Town