An Accra High Court has convicted six persons for their various involvement in activities to break away the ‘so called’ Western Togoland from Ghana.

The convicts are: Gabriel Gorvinoa, Cephas Zodanu, Benjamin Gbadado, Richard Doglo Ametepe, Cosmos Favor, and Vincent Ramsayer Atsu Galey.

The Court, presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh, has, however, deferred their sentence to Wednesday, November 1.

The convicts are among the group of secessionists who attacked the Mepe and Aveyime police stations on 25th September 2020 and took away police vehicles, weapons and also kidnapped officers on duty.

Two of the convicts who were on bail throughout the trial and have now been remanded into Police custody till November 1.

The two who had their bail rescinded and were arrested are: Cosmos Havor and Gabriel Gorvinoa Godfrey.

Meanwhile, four out of the 10 accused persons were acquitted and discharged.

They are John Gbedemah, Godwin Awudza, Excel Liberty Aheto and Divine Nyadzinyo.