The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has decided on the date to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 presidential election.

The party said at a Central Committee Meeting held on Monday, March 20, all members overwhelmingly agreed that the flagbearer elections should be held by Monday, June 12.

This, according to the party, is in accordance with its constitution, which enjoins the party to hold the primaries two years before general election when it is in opposition.

“We encourage all qualified members who are desirous to lead our great party to win the 2024 election to present themselves forward when nominations are opened,” a press release issued by General Secretary Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah said.

A seven-member Congress Committee has also been set up to “fashion out and put together modalities as well as oversee the flagbearer elections”.

The first flagbearer of the CPP was founder Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, who became the first President of Ghana.

In the last two presidential elections, the CPP has been represented by lawyer Ivor Kobina Greenstreet.