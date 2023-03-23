Newly appointed Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton, has stressed that he is targeting a win in his first match against Angola today.

The former Brighton and Newcastle United was unveiled on Monday as the new trainer for the senior national team.

Hughton has signed a 21-month contract until December 2024.

He will take charge of his first game against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers against the Palancas Negras.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday ahead of the game, Hughton said it will be a wonderful thing for him if he manages to guide Ghana to beat the opponent.

“For me personally it will be a wonderful thing and of course hugely important to get the win but more importantly for the team. To win this game at home is hugely important,” Hughton shared.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT.

The Black Stars will travel to Luanda for the reverse game on March 27.

The team held their final training session at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday and looks set for the game apart from Mohammed Salisu who failed to train due to fitness issues.

The Black Stars are joint top of Group E alongside Angola with both teams with four points after two games.