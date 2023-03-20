Chris Hughton has expressed his delight after being unveiled as the new head coach of the Black Stars.

The 64-year-old has signed a year-and-a-half deal as announced by the Ghana Football Association [GFA] earlier today in Kumasi.

Having served as the technical advisor for the Black Stars, Hughton could not hide his excitement after he was officially unveiled as the head coach of the senior national team.

“To represent Ghana and the Black Stars as the head coach is something I am incredibly proud of,” the former Tottenham Hotspur boss said during his official unveiling.

“I’ll give everything to make sure the communication and relationship I have with this association and the supporters are enhanced,” he added.

Hughton will be assisted by Didi Dramani and George Boateng.

He will lead the team to train later today ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] back-to-back games this month.

Ghana will host the Palancas Negras at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 23 before travelling to Luanda in four days time.