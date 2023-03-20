The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has established a police station near the university to improve safety and security on the campus.

Additionally, the KNUST Motorbikes Patrols were introduced to enhance police presence and response time in case of any incidents on the university premises.

This project aims to ensure that police authorities are visible and active on university campuses, and was first implemented at the University of Energy and Natural Resources in Sunyani, with KNUST being the second beneficiary.

The commissioning of the new police station occurred immediately after the 56th Congregation of the university.

The Chancellor and Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu ll, led the commissioning of the Jericho Wall Police station.

It was attended by distinguished guests such as the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Deputy Education Minister, Rev John Ntim Fourjour, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Rita Akosua Dickinson, the Director-General/NPD, COP/Paul Manly Awini, DG/HRD, COP/Frederick Adu Anim, as well as some other Senior Police Officers and officials from the university.