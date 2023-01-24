Member of Parliament of Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has claimed that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has named Chris Hughton as the new Black Stars coach.

Ghana has been without a head coach following Otto Addo’s resignation.

The Borussia Dortmund talent coach left his role following Ghana’s early exit at the 2022 World Cup after the team finished at the bottom of Group H with three points having recorded a win and two defeats.

Speaking on Joy Prime TV, Mr George said former Newcastle United manager Hughton has already been given the nod.

According to the outspoken legislature, the decision has already been made despite the public hunt for the next coach of the national team.

“That job has been given to Chris Hughton already. They’ve given it to him because they want someone they can manipulate,” the legislator stated.

“Someone they can use for their business. Someone whose selections they can interfere with. Let’s not waste our time. People are using GFA to feed their families so let’s go and look for money to eat.”

Sam George also launched a scathing attack on the GFA, insisting the country’s football governing body has been reduced to a business venture.

He cited the selection of left-back Abdul Baba Rahman for the Qatar 2022 World Cup as one of the reasons why the GFA is not trustworthy.

“Some people are using GFA to feed their families. Have you forgotten what happened at the World Cup,” the NDC MP claimed.

“Tell me how Baba Rahman found his way into our final squad in our last game at the World Cup. What ball has he played in the past? Is Baba Rahman’s agent not our GFA president?

“People should not annoy us in this country because we have already powdered our faces and laughing,” he added.

The Black Stars are expected to regroup for their doubleheader against Angola in March in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.