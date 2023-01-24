Famous entertainment pundit, George Britton, has waved bachelorhood goodbye as he solemnises his relationship with his long-time girlfriend.

Mr Britton, who doubles as the manager for Afrobeat talent Camidoh, wedded his journalist lover, Nana Adwoa Sarkodie Mensah, over the weekend.

It was a media affair when they were joined by friends and family for the colourful invite-only event.

Sharing photos on Instagram to announce his new status as a married man, he said he is more than excited to be married to his best friend.

He accompanied it with photos of him being flanked by his wife, mother and mother-in-law.

He looked dashing in a Kente he wore over his shoulders while his wife settled for a corset couture.

The couple sealed their love with a passionate kiss at the altar during their white wedding which followed the traditional marriage.

On her part, Nana Adwoa wrote that her husband is all she has been praying for as she expresses immesnse gratitude to him for putting a smile on her face.

“I pray for the wisdom and the strength to build my home like the virtuous woman,” she added.