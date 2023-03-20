Chris Hughton has signed a year-and-a-half deal to become the new head coach of the Black Stars.

The contract runs until December 31, 2014.

The former Tottenham Hotsour replaced Otto Addo who left his role after the country’s early exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Hughton was unveiled today in Kumasi ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] back-to-back games against Angola in the matchday 3 and 4 games this month.

The 64-year-old will be assisted by George Boateng and Didi Dramani.

The new technical team will be accessed based on their performance with the Black Stars.

Speaking at his unveiling, Hughton said he was incredibly happy to take charge of the Black Stars as the new head coach.

Prior to his appointment, he served as the technical advisor of the Black Stars.

Hughton will take charge of his first training session later today. Ghana will host Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium before travelling to Luanda for the return game in four days.