Ghanaian budding music duo, Yomi Boiz has dropped their latest Afro-Amapiano jam, Loner.

The single featuring Teddy Lantern and produced by Craze Production from Nigeria talks about how people pretend until one finally makes it.

“People will continue to pretend around you when you need their help and they feel you are nobody. This is a real-life story for us and there are so many people we have requested their help but they decline thinking we have no talent.

“We have realised people don’t show love to you when you need support or help from them… but they will rather cut your vision short so you continue to remain where you are in life,” the duo explained.

Yomi Boiz is a music group comprising two cousins Anim Ansong Albert also known as Kwaku Trapa and Appiah Anim Daniel with the stage name, Locomotion.

They appeared in the music scene in 2019 and are currently enrolled at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Yomi Boiz

Poised to carve a niche for themselves in the music scene, Yomi Boiz says they are steadily following the music trends by toeing the careers of music legends, VVIP and Tema-based R2bees.

With the trend of music groups parting ways right after they attain the limelight, Yomi Boiz said they are focused on standing the test of time.

“We are one family and real brothers too so nothing like that will happen… we rather inspire to become bigger than we are presently and the vision is bigger than the picture.”

Yomi Boiz urged Ghanaians to watch out for their upcoming EP and other singles set to top the airwaves in the coming month.

“For now we are focused on pushing Loner. Talent is the main deal. Ghanaians should watch out for us because we are about to take over,” they said.

Listen to Yomi Boiz’s Loner below: