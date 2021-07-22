It has emerged that the government spent GHC 53 million in the evacuation of stranded Ghanaians abroad in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, said this in Parliament on Thursday while answering questions from North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

According to her, the amount spent covered airfare, quarantine, food, and insurance of the travellers.



The Minister further explained 10,025 stranded Ghanaians were evacuated between 23rd May 2020 and 18th September 2020.

She noted the government only spent on the vulnerable among the evacuees, constituting about 5,000.

Listen to the Minister in the audio attached:

