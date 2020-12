In the wake of the Covid-19, the Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mrs Emma Akyea-Boakye, has reassured travellers that the country’s airports are safe.

She gave the assurance during a disinfection exercise at the Tamale Airport.

According to her, the exercise has become necessary because very soon the country would switch into the Christmas festive mood which would see the influx of travellers all over the terminals.

“So with the Covid still lurking around, if we do this disinfection, we are sure that we have targeted the virus, and probably bacteria and any such vector around; so that we reassure our customers that will be passing through the airports and every Ghanaian that the airport is a safe place to go,” she said.

Mrs Akyea-Boakye said in addition to the disinfection, it was imperative that travellers continued to observe the Covid protocols by wearing nose masks and using alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

“You should also ensure you have your nose mask and you are keeping up with the hand washing and with the use of the sanitisers,” she added.

She indicated that her outfit had already disinfected the Kotoka International and Kumasi Airports.

The Tamale exercise touched every corner of the airport. In all, six areas were covered in the two-hour exercise.

These areas were the Terminal Block, Generator House, the Aeronautical Ground Lighting (AGLs 1, 2 & 3), and the VIP Block. The rest were the Security Booths and the Fire Stations.

A total of 20 sprayers were deployed by Zoomlion to undertake the exercise.

On his part, the Northern Regional Manager, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Peter Dawuni, reiterated that it was key that the country continued with the initiative of disinfecting all public places to keep the citizenry safe from the virus.

“It is along this line that Zoomlion has partnered with the Ministry of Aviation to undertake regular disinfection in the country’s airports,” he said.

He reminded Ghanaians that Covid-19 exists, adding that the surest way of protecting oneself against the virus was to continue observing the protocols.

Mr Dawuni also used the opportunity to encourage corporate organisations to call on Zoomlion to come and disinfect their facilities against the pandemic.

“Our doors are opened 24/7. And we have the capacity to embark on any disinfection exercises,” he assured.