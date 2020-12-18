When it comes to proposals, many people dream of grand gestures and surprises.

One man had spent a while trying to come up with a way to pop the question to his partner without her catching on to him first, as she’s a “very hard woman to surprise”.

In the end he came up with a plan to propose and shared it on social media, with some branding him a “genius” for it.

Michael Mayorga from Miami, Florida, decided to ask his girlfriend, Jamilah Williams, to marry him while she was asleep – and he even placed the ring on her finger before she woke up.

He asked her before she woke up as a surprise (Image: Facebook)

He shared a photo of his sleeping beauty wearing the ring on Facebook, where it has since gone viral.

Alongside the snap, he wrote: “It’s 5:00am. For weeks now I have been planning on how to pop the question… you know all my moves and you are one very hard woman to surprise.

“But the joke’s on you because now you’re going to wake up with three surprises… a phone full of congratulations notifications and texts, an engagement ring on your finger and a picture of you sleeping that you don’t want all over the internet.

“SURPRISE!!! I’ll let y’all know the verdict when she wakes up.”

Would have been pretty awkward if she then said no, right?!

She said yes (Image: Facebook)

The post has since been shared over 236,000 times and liked more than 337,000 times.

Thousands have also commented to share their thoughts, with many congratulating the couple and others concerned the plan would backfire and Jamilah would be mad.

“I hope you’re still alive,” one person replied to Michael.

“This is beautiful!!! She gone kick your butt about this pic though,” said another.

A third added: “You haven’t posted anything since so I am assuming you are either celebrating … or dead. I just want to know which one.”

Thankfully Jamilah loved the surprise proposal, taking to social media to say it blew her mind.

She posted: “YESSSSSSS! God you literally just blew my mind.

“God you are amazing to send me this man who loves me for real. Michael Mayorga I love you so much.

“When a man finds a good thing you won’t have to beg for anything.”