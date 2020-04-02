Fight broke out during the distribution of bags of rice and other provisions by the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson to needy people at Kasoa Gada in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central region.

Adom News’ Kofi Adjei, who was at the scene, reported that Miss Koomson sent a team of officers to distribute over 1,000 bags of rice and cooking oil and other provisions to the needy people who have been affected in the lockdown directive and have no support.

But, in the process of sharing the rice to the needy people who had gathered for their food, some group of young men, believed to be in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), stormed the venue.

According to the angry NDC youth, the area is the strong hold of the NDC and therefore they won’t allow Miss Koomson’s men to share the bags of rice and therefore ordered them to go to a different area to share them.

The situation, which did not go down well with Madam Koomson’s men, led to confrontation.

Madam Koomson’s men confronted the NDC men who were said to be wielding guns which later turned into a fight between the two youth groups.

The NDC youth after sighting the police fled from the scene leaving the bags of rice destroyed on the floor.

The Kasoa police have since begun investigations into the matter.