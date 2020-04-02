An attempt by a National Democratic Congress (NDC) member, Yayra Koku, to report President Nana Akufo-Addo has fallen flat.

President Akufo-Addo has become the subject of local and international plaudits with his latest address on the coronavirus pandemic which, according to people, captures the essence of the ‘war’.

“We (government) know how to bring the economy back to life. What we do not know is how to bring people back to life,” President Akufo-Addo cautioned during his address on Friday night.

A quote in the president’s speech has been talked about by many as succinct, profound and as one that speaks to the core of the disturbing times the world finds itself.

Read stories on coronavirus

Even the World Health Organisation’s Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, commended the President and described the part of President Akufo-Addo’s speech as “a powerful message to the world.”

But Mr Koku, who sought to dig up the supposed ‘owner’ of the quote, targeted some key personalities who have praised President Akufo-Addo and drew their attention to what he believes was plagiarism and a show of intellectual dishonesty.

But a Surgeon and an Advisor to Abu Dhabi Government on Health Tech/Innovation, Professor Shafi who saw Mr Koku’s tweet said the President’s message was a powerful one especially coming at the right time.

Check out Yayra Koku and the surgeon’s tweets lol below: