The World Health Organisation’s Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has commended President Nana Akufo-Addo for his address to the nation which announced a partial lockdown in Accra and Kumasi.

Dr Ghebreyesus described the part of President Akufo-Addo’s speech that talked about his government being able to revive the country’s economy and not lives as “a powerful message to the world.”

Read stories on coronavirus

President Akufo-Addo in his fourth address to announce a partial lockdown to the nation on Friday, March 27 said “we know how to bring the economy back to life. What we do not know is how to bring people back to life.”

The WHO Director-General, who also described the President as his brother, explained that President Akufo-Addo’s “powerful” address will lead towards a “healthier, safer, fairer world.”

“Thank you for sending such a powerful message to the world, my brother

@NAkufoAddo

, President of #Ghana. Together, for a healthier, safer, fairer world! Together against #COVID19!” Dr Ghebreyesus tweeted.

Check out his tweet: