The President has announced that movements in some urban areas in the country will be restricted from Monday for two weeks as part of government’s measures to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The lockdown affects areas in Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Kumasi, where significant numbers of infections have been recorded.

Delivering his fourth national televised address on the state’s anti-coronavirus strategy on Friday night, President Akufo-Addo said beginning from 1:00 a.m. on Monday, March 30, the lockdown will restrict the movement of people for a period of two weeks subject to review.

The info-graphics below sums up his address: