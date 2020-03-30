The Ghana Football fraternity has been dealt with another sad news as Kwesi Owusu, a former Black Stars skipper has passed away in the late hours of yesterday.

Reports say the former Bofoakwa Tano ace died after battling ailment in Sunyani.

Mr Owusu captained Ghana for several years in the 1960s and 70s.

READ ALSO

He played a key role in Ghana’s participation in the 1972 Africa Cup of Nations but unfortunately Ghana lost to Sudan.

He was Ghana’s all-time top scorer until Asamoah Gyan toppled him last year. He passed on at age 72.