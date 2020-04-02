Some unidentified gunmen are reported to have stormed the house of Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

They were said to have met Mr Agyapong’s absence in his Tema mansion.

The MP’s nephew reportedly confirmed the news to NET2 TV, Mr Agyapong’s own media station.

Recounting what happened, Mr Agyapong’s nephew said he heard the unusual footsteps and assumed it was his co-worker at Net2 so he descended downstairs only to be met by the gunmen.

One of them pulled a knife and coerced him to lead him to the room of Mr Agyapong.

The nephew of Mr Agyapong after leading him upstairs pulled a smart one on the guy and locked him in one of the rooms and quickly started shouting for help.

He added that the locked gunman still made his way out through a window in the room leaving the glass window broken.

However, Mr Agyapong is yet to officially make a statement on the issue.

