Kumawood actress, Miriam Akyere Bruwaa, popularly known as Akyere Bruwaa, has flaunted her mother on social media.

Yesterday, April 1, 2020, marked her mother’s birthday. She is Aba Essanua.

To celebrate her mother’s special occasion, Akyere Bruwaa took to social media to share a rare photo of the old woman.

Kumawood actress Miriam Akyere Bruwaa

ALSO: Kwesi Arthur reacts to controversial s3x tape

Her mother in the photo dressed in colourful kente with a green scarf to match.

Sharing the photo, Akyere Bruwaa prayed for God’s blessings and good health for her mother as she chalked 70 years.

Check out the photo: