Sensational Ghanaian artiste, Kwesi Arthur, is the news for all the wrong reasons after being embroiled in a sex scandal that actually has nothing to do with him, a video of which has gone viral, especially on twitter.

So popular is the scandal that the musician has been trending on GH Trends on twitter for the past few hours.

In the said video which cannot be reproduced here, a young man, who resembles Kwesi Arthur, is seen engaged in a sexual act with a young lady.

This resemblance is what might have led to people linking the sex tape to the sensational rapper.

But, in an indirect way the ‘Grind Day’ hitmaker had this to say on twitter: