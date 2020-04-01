The Minority in Parliament says the Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) essential for frontline workers to battle the Covid- 19 pandemic, are unavailable in various constituencies.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, the Ranking Member on Parliament’s (MP) Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, wants President Nana Akufo-Addo to walk the talk on his assurances that PPEs have been distributed across the country.

“We are in crisis and as I speak to you, health professionals are calling us all over the country demanding PPEs in the various districts.

“The Ministry has sent words by mouth to hospitals that they should provide holding centers without adding any money to the instruction,” he stated.

According to the Ranking Member, who doubles as MP for Juabuso constituency, numerous healthcare workers are at risk, especially now that the virus is spreading at the community level.

“I want to appeal to the government that if indeed they have PPEs they must distribute them to the districts and CHP Compounds for the hard-working professionals to get access to those PPEs.”

He then demanded that the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, appears before Parliament to provide a comprehensive distribution list of the PPEs.

“I am very shocked that the Ghana Medical Association has kept quiet over these things because they must protect the interest of medical doctors and health professionals in this country,” he added.

On his part, the Agortime Ziope legislator, Charles Agbeve added that healthcare providers in his constituency have no PPEs and are worried.

“My constituency shares boundaries with Togo and yesterday, my District Health Director called to beg me to supply our health centers with PPEs,” he narrated.

However, Deputy Minister for Gender and Social Protection, Freda Prempeh insists that there are many PPEs available to be distributed nationwide.

She says more structures are being put in place to ensure every part of the country gets PPEs.

“I am surprised that the National Democratic Congress is saying that the President is not doing enough. If only one person can support this fight with 130, 000 nose masks, 130,000 gloves, 450 beds and hand sanitisers, how much more the President.”