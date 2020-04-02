Since the spread of Covid-19 in many countries across the globe, TikTok, a popular video-creating-sharing app, has become one of the mediums for some celebrities to entertain their fans.

The mobile app, allows watching, creating and sharing of funny and serious videos – a place where people act silly and be their true selves.

Celebrities such as Sandra Ankobiah, Tiwa Savage, Becca, Don Jazzy, Jackie Appiah, Nadia Buari, among others have joined the TikTok wave to amuse their followers.

MORE:

Check out some of the videos below: