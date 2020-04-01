The Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has placed a ban on the activities of commercial sex workers in the region.

ALSO READ:

This directive is in line with the Council’s attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the region.

The region currently has 10 out of Ghana’s 195 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus.

Some of these carriers were also found out to be involved in prostitution, triggering the intention to place an embargo on the trade.

One of them, a Guinean lady, is said to have escaped mandatory quarantine. The security agencies have launched a manhunt for her.

In a press release signed by Chairman of REGSEC, Salifu Saeed, the Council said the increasing cases of infections is a wake-up call for “all of us to abide by the directives issued to contain Covid-19 and restrain ourselves from any practice that will expose us to any danger.”

Currently, Ghana has no law legitimising commercial sex work but individuals have, over the years, found ways to perpetuate the act on the blind side of security enforcers.

“Accordingly, REGSEC has decided to place a ban on prostitution and its related activities with immediate effect,” the statement read.

It further explained that “those involved in the practice and its related activities within the region are therefore advised to seize any engagement in the act forthwith.”

Read full statement below: