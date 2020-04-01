Police in Thailand busted a secret sex and drugs party packed with naked women during the coronavirus lockdown in Thailand.

Earlier this week, officers were alerted by furious neighbours after the group partied non-stop for 48 hours at a luxury bungalow in Chiang Rai.

When officers got to the bungalow, they reportedly found 19 half-naked young men and women lounging next to a swimming pool.

Three others were found romping naked on a bed in a nearby room, says reports from Thailand.

During the lockdown raid, officers searched the property they found multiple bottles of booze, boxes of condoms, methamphetamine, ketamine, and marijuana.

They also found and confiscated a bag stuffed with more than £5,000 in cash.

Ten men and 12 women were taken into custody for questioning and almost all tested positive for drugs, according to UK Sun.

Thailand currently has 1,651 cases of coronavirus and 10 deaths since the country’s first case was reported in January