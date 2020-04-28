Works and Housing Minister says the government has the capacity to cover the rent of persons who may face eviction over their inability to meet rent obligations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, who disclosed this at a press briefing on Tuesday, said his outfit is yet to receive such complaints.

“If someone should push that if people have no place to live as a direct result of the COVID-19 challenges and should have their rent paid, we should be able to absorb it. We have the financial space,” he said.

Though he did not indicate how much has been budgeted for such intervention, he assured the outfit will be able to handle such situations if they arise.

“We shouldn’t just wave our hands and say we should pay the rent of people who are suffering as a result of the COVID-19 but if we see the numbers, we will see what we can do,” he assured.

He further urged landlords to show sympathy to tenants due to the hardships they may be facing amid the deadly novel disease, adding that they must imitate President Nana Akufo-Addo’s utmost care.