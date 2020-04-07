Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, says no health worker will deliberately be left out in the allowances and tax holidays from the government amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Mr Agyemang-Manu, though the reliefs are targeted at health workers at large, there may be some exemptions.

“The frontline workers refer to all health workers but we may have to focus on those who have currently been deployed to help in the coronavirus fight,” he said.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, he said there are modalities being looked at in addressing the issue.

“We have about 3,000 health workers on study leave, rotational nurses have been asked to go home to create space for social distancing and even in health, quite a number of our directors have been asked to stay away.

” So if the president wants to appreciate these people, what happens to those who have not worked for two months?” he quizzed

He added it was important for the issue to be addressed dispassionately.

Meanwhile, he urged all health workers to exercise restraint and focus on delivering their best towards the coronavirus fight.