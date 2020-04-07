Ghana’s leading biomedical research institute, Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR), has denied reports that it has tested and approved COA FS, a Ghana-made nutritional supplement for treating the novel Coronavirus.

It was reported on a news website that: “Noguchi finally ‘approves’ Ghana-made drug to fight Coronavirus’ on March 25 and referenced the director of NMIMR, Prof. Abraham Kwabena Annan as the source of the information.

RELATED: COA FS could help in fighting coronavirus – Noguchi Institute Director

But the Institute has reacted on its social media platform. According to the Institute, it has neither tested nor verified that COA FS can be used to treat coronavirus.

Check out their post on their Twitter page: