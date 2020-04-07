President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has come under attack on twitter over his diplomatic post to wish United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson well as he battles the deadly coronavirus.

In his twitter post, President Akufo-Addo said: “Wishing British Prime Minister, @BorisJohnson a speedy recovery and God’s blessings. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and the British people at this critical time.”

But some users were displeased with the president’s seeming silence on the Ashaiman incident in which a soldier accidentally shot a truck pusher who allegedly tried to disarm the soldier leading to the gun going off and killing him.

“It seems our President Care’s so much about foreigners than his own citizens who voted for him in the 2016 general election.

“A citizen was shot dead by military man in Ashaiman yesterday and till now our listening President has not heard about it to console the family,” a user said.

Read some reactions below: