President Nana Akufo-Addo has come under attack on twitter over his diplomatic post to wish United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson well as he battles the deadly coronavirus.

In his twitter post, President Akufo-Addo said: “Wishing British Prime Minister, @BorisJohnson a speedy recovery and God’s blessings. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and the British people at this critical time.”

But some users were displeased with the president’s seeming silence on the Ashaiman incident in which a soldier accidentally shot a truck pusher who allegedly tried to disarm the soldier leading to the gun going off and killing him.

“It seems our President Care’s so much about foreigners than his own citizens who voted for him in the 2016 general election.

“A citizen was shot dead by military man in Ashaiman yesterday and till now our listening President has not heard about it to console the family,” a user said.

Read some reactions below:

Wishing British Prime Minister, @BorisJohnson, a speedy recovery and God’s blessings. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and the British people at this critical time. — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) April 6, 2020

Hypocrate! Ova 30 people in ur country have died from CSM U didn't tweet to Express sympathy, the kidnapped Tadi girls were killed u didnt care. Accidents have killed 100s of people u didn't care. Because u told us u were not aware, ironically UV become aware of this? — NanaYaa Prempeh (@PrempehNanayaa) April 6, 2020

A citizen was shot dead by military man in Ashaiman yesterday and till now out listening President have not heard about it to console the family's. — PRINCE HENRY KOFORIDUA 🇬🇼 (@tabi_henry) April 6, 2020

Smh, 5 Ghanaians have died from COVID-19, you are yet to public console the families, over 30 people have died from CSM and you are quiet someone abroad is sick noooor see what you are doing? I am sure you are even thinking about paying him a visit in London — Dzifa GUNU (@DzifaGUNU) April 6, 2020

Be more concern about your own people rather than strengthening diplomatic relationships. Without them, diplomacy is unless… — Ahmed-Rufai (@_ahmedrufai) April 7, 2020