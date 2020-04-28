The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Michael Quaye, has recalled Members of Parliament for discussions on tax waivers for Covid-19 donations.

A statement signed by the Director of Public affairs, Kate Addo, said the sitting will begin at 10:am prompt on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

ALSO READ:

“The Parliamentary Service wishes to inform all Honourable Members and Staff of Parliament, the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Michael Quaye, in accordance with Standing Order 6, has directed the resumption of the Sitting of the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic,” it said.

The sitting, according to the statement, will among other things consider waiving VAT on equipment and goods being brought into Ghana to boost the Covid-19 fight.

“The House will also be permitting the deduction of contributions and donations towards COVID-19 as allowable expenses for tax purposes and extending the due date for the filing of taxes from four months to six months after the end of the basis year,” the statement noted.