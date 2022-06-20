The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has reported three covid-19 related deaths after the country began recording new cases over the past weeks.

The three deaths were recorded between June 14 to June 16. GHS has also reported 243 new cases with 14 of the cases being severe and two people in critical condition.

Health experts have been advocating for a review of the safety protocols which were relaxed in an announcement by the President.

With vaccine hesitancy still a challenge in battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ghana Medical Association and the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwifery Association are concerned that the resurgence of the cases does not give a good signal in the county’s fight against the pandemic.

At a press conference on Monday, Vice President of the Ghana Medical Association, Dr. Justice Yankson said the government must reverse its enforcement of the protocols due to the current surge in Covid-19 cases.

“At this point, I will urge every single Ghanaian to go back to the protocols swiftly. The state itself will also have to ensure that we go back to the old protocol that saved the day and prevent this current surge from getting to the levels that we had previously. The fact that government relaxed the protocols at some point does not mean that we cannot go back to them,” he said.

According to the President of the Ghana Medical Association, Dr. Frank Serebour, the Health Promotion Division of the Ghana Health Service is working towards addressing vaccine hesitancy among the public.

“We plan to transform about 2000 health workers into vaccination champions and build their capacity in risk communication and community engagement to address the issues of misinformation with regards to vaccination,” he stated.

As of June 20, the country has recorded 243 new cases, 1311 active cases and 2 deaths.

The Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on June 13 was on high alert for Covid-19 cases as 23 of its staff contracted the virus.

A notice issued by the Management of the facility to employees said about 70 percent of the infections were hospital-acquired and 30 percent community-based transmission.

Five doctors, 13 nurses and five non-clinical staff have been infected by the virus. Out of the number, 20 of the staff members have been fully vaccinated while three are unvaccinated.