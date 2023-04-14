The contempt case against North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in relation to Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng/Kwabena Adu Gyamfi’s national cathedral scandal is expected to be determined next month.

The High Court has slated judgment for May 5, 2023.

This was revealed by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in a Facebook post.

He further indicated that the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has confirmed that it is still investigating the conflict of interest petition filed against Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

“CHRAJ subsequently requested additional documentation, which I promptly and dutifully submitted on the 9th of March 2023.”

He also suggested that there are fresh allegations of scandals surrounding the National Cathedral project, with new revelations expected to be made public in the coming days.

The North Tongu MP reaffirmed his commitment to seeing the matter through to its conclusion, declaring that “the son of man shall not be silenced!”

ALSO READ: