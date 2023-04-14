SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 30 action from the 2022-23 Serie A, with matches scheduled to be played from Friday 14 to Monday 17 April 2023.

The top clash from Serie A in this round is the meeting of Fiorentina and Atalanta at Stadio Artemio Franchi on the evening of Monday 17 April. La Viola have enjoyed a relatively strong season and could well finish in the top seven or eight, while La Dea are fighting for European qualification next season – preferably to the top table of the UEFA Champions League.

“We know the quality of the opponents we will face, how they have evolved and remain one of Serie A’s toughest teams to beat,” said Fiorentina manager Vincenzo Italiano. “But we will be at home, in front of our home fans, and seeking inspiration to secure a result of great beauty and importance.”

Napoli will look to continue their march toward the Scudetto when they welcome Verona to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Saturday evening, while AC Milan and Internazionale will be in action either side of the Partenopei, as the Rossoneri travel to Bologna earlier in the day, while the Nerazzurri will welcome Monza to San Siro for a night game.

Inter manager Simone Inzaghi has come under fire in recent weeks, with Italian football legend Paulo Di Canio claiming that the tactician has not improved since he left Lazio: “He’s won two Supercoppa and a Coppa Italia, which he must absolutely be given credit for, but we can’t stop there,” noted the former West Ham United player. “After a year and a half at Inter, I think we can say that Inzaghi isn’t quite the right fit for a big club, we haven’t seen that leap in quality compared to his time in Rome.”

The round also features a Friday night double which sees Cremonese and Spezia play host to Empoli and Lazio respectively, while a busy Sunday is headlined by Juventus visiting Sassuolo and Roma playing host to Udinese.

Juve football director Walter Sabatini has praised manager Max Allegri for how his team has performed this season, despite their points deduction: “Finishing second would be a great result. They would be second without the point penalty, he’s managed to handle the dressing room despite the -15.”

Serie A broadcast details, 14-17 April 2023

All times CAT

Friday 14 April

18:30: Cremonese v Empoli – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

20:45: Spezia v Lazio – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Saturday 15 April

15:00: Bologna v AC Milan – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

18:00: Napoli v Verona – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

20:45: Internazionale v Monza – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sunday 16 April

12:30: Lecce v Sampdoria – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

15:00: Torino v Salernitana – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

18:00: Sassuolo v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

20:45: Roma v Udinese – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Monday 17 April

20:45: Fiorentina v Atalanta – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1