Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Nana Oduro Sarfo has apologized to Stephen Appiah over his comment of lack of knowledge in football administration.

Mr Oduro Sarfo’s remarks came in response to comments made by former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah, on football administration in Ghana.

The football administrator has been heavily criticized by Ghanaian football fanatics after calling on former footballers including Appiah to better themselves in education to be able to hold positions in football administration.

His comments have, however, been met with public rage, following which he has retracted and apologized to the former Juventus ace for his words.

“What I want to say is that my words were misinterpreted,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“I will never disrespect Stephen Appiah. He is a legend of the football community in the country and the world as well.

“I spoke to a Kumasi-based radio station and Onua FM and whatever I said, I retract them.

“I have a good relationship with Stephen Appiah and Laryea Kingston. I have tried to call him [Stephen Appiah] but I can’t because of how my words have been misinterpreted.

“Leayea is out of town and when he returns, I will let him lead me to see Stephen Appiah and apologize to him.

“For now, I apologize and retract my words,” he added.

Stephen Appiah has said that the experiences garnered by ex-footballers have been left to rot as a result of being sidelined by authorities in charge of the game.

“Legends and former players are not getting the chance around football administration. I have learned something, that football is run by footballers. It is not the grammar or English that you speak,” he said on Sompa FM.