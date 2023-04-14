What would you do if your personal space was abused by your partner? Well, this unidentified man found himself in such a predicament when his girlfriend deleted his video gaming characters.

Reports suggest that the man is a video game streamer who does this as one of his key income sources.

However, his girlfriend who was tired of not receiving the same level of attention deleted the NBA2K Overall players he has been building for years, thus, erasing the achievements he had chalked thus far.

In a video, the visibly angered man exerts his frustration on his video game console.

While destroying the equipment, he shouts at his girlfriend; “I’m done with you.”

He subsequently breaks down, weeping.

The video which was shared on Twitter has garnered over 1 million views with lots of reactions.

While some believe the man is overreacting, others side with him for ending the relationship with a lady they described as “crazy”.

Check out the reaction below: